Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $731,400; Market Valuation Rose; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Raised Holding

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 468,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, up from 458,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.30 million shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION ECLIPSES RBC AS CANADA LARGEST BANK BY ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 279,088 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60M, down from 285,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 21.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

