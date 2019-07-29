Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Decreased One Gas (OGS) Holding by $1.78 Million; Citigroup New (C) Market Value Rose While Janney Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69M, down from 432,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $91.4. About 207,134 shares traded or 19.66% up from the average. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 22.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 10,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,128 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, down from 183,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 7.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 28/03/2018 – VARROC ENGINEERING – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS INDIA, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (INDIA), IIFL; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 97,530 shares to 104,905 shares, valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford, worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 9.02 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested in 29,788 shares. 12.43M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc reported 12,554 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh invested in 0.33% or 8,423 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 1.59% or 637,258 shares. Field And Main State Bank owns 14,450 shares. Moreover, Gmt Corp has 1.61% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amer National Registered Investment Advisor owns 14,610 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Tortoise Investment has 794 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 272,015 shares. 37,951 are owned by First Citizens Fincl Bank Com. Fiera Corp stated it has 669,696 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Pzena Mgmt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 7.85M shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Com owns 11,785 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 203,382 were reported by United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 9,262 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 18,700 shares. Fruth Invest stated it has 4,558 shares. 8,018 are owned by Cambridge Research. Citadel Advsr Llc reported 36,539 shares. Leavell Investment Management reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 803,096 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Peoples Financial Svcs Corporation stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz stated it has 5,334 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 29,500 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).