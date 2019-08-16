Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $1.12 Million as Stock Rose; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Value Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Lowered Holding

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 292,100 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.39M, down from 302,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.31. About 6.13 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 18,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 126,265 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.40M, down from 144,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 327,955 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 103,300 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $36.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Minnesota-based White Pine Limited Liability Com has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fil Limited reported 3.49 million shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 9,748 are held by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Utd Asset Strategies owns 21,397 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 10 reported 163,248 shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 437,917 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 42,780 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 3,504 shares. Moller Ser owns 9,108 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Bowen Hanes & Company Incorporated holds 1.74% or 377,537 shares in its portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company owns 9,504 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.

