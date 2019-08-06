Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Position in One Gas (OGS) as Share Value Rose; International Business Machs (IBM) Position Held by Bell State Bank & Trust

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in One Gas Inc (OGS) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% . The institutional investor held 412,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.69 million, down from 432,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in One Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 76,301 shares traded. ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has risen 21.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OGS News: 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Net $90.8M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.20; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q EPS $1.72; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – DJ ONE Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OGS); 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $375 Million; 10/05/2018 – One Gas at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: One Gas May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. Backs 2018 Net $156M-Net $168M; 30/04/2018 – ONE Gas Inc. 1Q Operating Income $130.3 Million

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 2,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 35,948 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 33,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $140.02. About 2.15M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares to 321,024 shares, valued at $32.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 24,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold OGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 38.04 million shares or 3.35% less from 39.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,717 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Gabelli Funds Limited Com reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Country Tru Bancorp has 156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt has 10,410 shares. Hilton Capital Lc has 0% invested in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Victory Incorporated owns 870,550 shares. Weiss Asset LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 15,775 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Company has invested 0.02% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS). Asset Management One Co Ltd accumulated 18,905 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 2,763 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 7,986 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 168,221 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS).

