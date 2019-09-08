Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Cut Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Stock Price Rose; As Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stock Declined, Holder Linden Advisors LP Lowered Stake by $734,305

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 2.08 million shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO IS SECOND PATENT INFRINGEMENT SETTLEMENT COMPANIES HAVE REACHED WITH RESPECT TO LINZESS; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 279,088 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60 million, down from 285,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 126.32% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. IRWD’s profit will be $15.62 million for 22.25 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Theravance 2.125 15Jan23 (Prn) by 13.45 million shares to 63.87M shares, valued at $64.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insmed Inc 1.75 15Jan25 (Prn) by 16.28 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Array Bio 2.625 1Dec24 144A (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Hbk Investments LP reported 225,100 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 2,130 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 202,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Moreover, Laurion Cap Lp has 0.02% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 128,940 shares. Invesco Limited owns 11,551 shares. 4.18 million are owned by Bridger Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 184,590 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 2.20 million shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 1.36M shares.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.28B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 13,600 shares to 174,268 shares, valued at $37.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).