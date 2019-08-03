Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Cut Conocophillips (COP) Stake; Healthcor Management LP Has Boosted Radius Health (RDUS) Stake By $31.46 Million

Healthcor Management Lp increased Radius Health Inc (RDUS) stake by 81.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Healthcor Management Lp acquired 1.66M shares as Radius Health Inc (RDUS)’s stock rose 4.58%. The Healthcor Management Lp holds 3.68 million shares with $73.40 million value, up from 2.03 million last quarter. Radius Health Inc now has $936.90 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.44% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 372,019 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 5.4% Position in Radius Health; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 12/03/2018 – Radius Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 11/04/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH: CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 4,900 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 426,436 shares with $28.46 million value, down from 431,336 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $62.69B valuation. The stock decreased 3.96% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.47. About 7.38M shares traded or 20.55% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CFO EXPECTS ARBITRATION RULING FROM ICSID LATER THIS YEAR ON NATIONALIZATION OF ASSETS IN VENEZUELA LIKELY WILL ‘REPRESENT FULL COMPENSATION FOR THE VALUE LOST’; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $343,586 activity. Kelly Joseph Francis bought 2,500 shares worth $54,536. The insider Hopfield Jessica bought 12,800 shares worth $246,190.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold RDUS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 8.06% more from 42.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farallon Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 2.04M shares. Citadel Lc has invested 0.02% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Ameriprise Financial owns 177,646 shares. The California-based Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 25,959 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 72,469 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested in 0.07% or 89,690 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). Artisan Prns Limited Partnership invested in 705,574 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested in 107,779 shares. 8,572 are owned by Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS). 17,227 were reported by Legal General Grp Public Limited Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) or 23,460 shares. Us National Bank De reported 258 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inc holds 0.1% or 4,560 shares in its portfolio. 259 are held by Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 0.3% or 201,416 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 49,873 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Interstate State Bank has 0.04% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 2,691 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 34,176 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 16,862 shares. Bessemer Group owns 5.43M shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc has invested 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cullen Capital Limited Com accumulated 935,030 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 10,445 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communication Ma has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Btim holds 778,239 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) stake by 30,400 shares to 356,148 valued at $40.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Accenture Plc Ireland Shs (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 177,696 shares. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was raised too.

