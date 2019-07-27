Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Stake in Eog Res (EOG) by $2.24 Million as Share Value Declined; J Goldman & Company LP Has Cut General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $21.61 Million; Stock Price Rose

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 2.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,402 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 22/04/2018 – Retirement Shock: Need to Find a Job After a 40 Years at General Electric; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 05/03/2018 – GE could rally 50 percent this year: Analyst

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,996 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17 million, up from 272,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 131,166 were reported by Woodstock Corp. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia invested in 2.03 million shares. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 26,375 shares. 3.54M are held by Citadel Advsr Ltd. Metropolitan Life has 94,606 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Intersect Cap Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 16,119 shares. Cambridge Tru Co owns 45,239 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fincl Counselors holds 694,374 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.02% or 103,555 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.12% or 30,360 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Group Ltd Company holds 20,220 shares. Valicenti Advisory Service accumulated 0.1% or 21,532 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wealthcare Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 922 shares.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 335,161 shares to 522,728 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 26,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Managers Tr (Put).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 34,600 shares to 449,890 shares, valued at $36.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,664 shares, and cut its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV).