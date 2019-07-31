Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Its Carnival (CCL) Holding; Td Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Autozone (AZO) by $9.83 Million as Stock Price Rose

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $11.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1133.05. About 105,556 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 494,488 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, up from 470,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.95B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $47.38. It is down 17.02% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Net $391M; 23/05/2018 – Holland America Line Guest Satisfaction Scores at Highest Ever and Wins 2018 Clarabridge Luminary Award for Elevating the Guest Experience; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 03/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71.5 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Valuewalk.com published: “Opioid Litigation Could Cause Force Big Pharma Firms Into Bankruptcy: Tilson – ValueWalk” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy AutoZone (AZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Announces Senior Vice President Promotion NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.11% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 335 shares. The California-based Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Check Cap Management Ca holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 904 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 620 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability, a Arizona-based fund reported 5 shares. Whittier Tru Com holds 9 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.11% stake. Great Lakes Lc reported 2,035 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct reported 2.47% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amalgamated Commercial Bank, New York-based fund reported 3,792 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 72 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 3,023 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. King Luther, a Texas-based fund reported 2,371 shares.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 122,565 shares to 519,612 shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 13.03 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Management invested in 0.1% or 21,666 shares. Mirae Asset Investments stated it has 14,381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 729,297 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 14,700 shares. First Merchants Corporation invested 0.39% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cetera Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 8,731 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.42% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 401,039 shares. Polar Llp stated it has 646,708 shares. Laurion Mngmt Lp owns 23,744 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc holds 0% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 92,977 shares. London Company Of Virginia stated it has 6.91 million shares or 3% of all its holdings. Northeast Finance Consultants reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Beach Counsel Inc Pa reported 69,595 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 351,915 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Natl Pension invested in 535,372 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 374,600 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $38.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,414 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).