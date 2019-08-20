Ardevora Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Stake in Cadence Design System (CDNS) as Share Value Rose; As Ppg Industries Com (PPG) Stock Value Rose, Argi Investment Services Has Upped Stake

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com (PPG) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 6,726 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, up from 3,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $111.62. About 693,944 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 22/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 16/04/2018 – PPG Industries Inc expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REALIZE ANNUALIZED SAVINGS OF $120 MLN BY 2019; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS EMPLOYEES MADE IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES; 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted Improper Accounting

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 191,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 652,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.45 million, down from 844,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.6. About 929,297 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design: Using Prior ASC Topic 605 Basis, 2018 Rev View Would Be About $2.085B-$2.115; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Cadence Expands Virtuoso Platform with Enhanced System Design, Advanced Node Support Down to 5nm, and Simulation-Driven Layout; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cadence Design Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNS); 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 05/03/2018 Cadence Minerals Says Macarthur Finds Cobalt, Nickel at Australia Project; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Core S&P Ttl Stk Etf (ITOT) by 9,916 shares to 334,866 shares, valued at $21.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Barclays 7 10 Yr Etf (IEF) by 26,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 467,875 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P500 Etf Trust Tr Unit Etf (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Llc has 0.02% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 82,013 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.06% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Earnest Ltd Company holds 101 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 164,483 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.2% or 56,612 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 353,317 shares. M Hldgs Secs Inc owns 0.81% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 31,005 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,178 are held by Novare Management Llc. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation holds 0.08% or 2.80M shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 0.06% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 44,773 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Orca Ltd Liability Company holds 3,471 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 212,109 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 685,043 shares. 12,458 are held by Daiwa Gp. 376,068 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Citigroup reported 716,810 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) or 509,000 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited stated it has 393,968 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech owns 0.55% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 1.56 million shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 1.08% or 652,664 shares. Cibc has 67,963 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.04 million shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Investment Management has invested 0.06% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Cookson Peirce & holds 3,676 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 28,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 32,134 were reported by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corp.