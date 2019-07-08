Ardevora Asset Management Llp Cut Lam Research (LRCX) Stake by $6.86 Million; Share Price Rose; Cohen Lawrence B Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 38,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,908 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, down from 199,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $181.45. About 788,094 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,492 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 44,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $76.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,260 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.55 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN had sold 1,692 shares worth $304,560 on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.75 million for 13.34 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

