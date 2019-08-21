Ardevora Asset Management Llp Cut By $5.00 Million Its Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering MEDNAX, Inc. (MD)

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 14.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 49,500 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 285,152 shares with $28.98M value, down from 334,652 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $27.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.7. About 4.33 million shares traded or 18.38% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mednax Inc has $31 highest and $2400 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 22.12% above currents $21.84 stock price. Mednax Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of MD in report on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. The stock of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, August 2. See MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 401,227 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Leading Texas Radiology Practice; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves Inefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX INC – WITH ACQUISITION, FOUR PHYSICIAN GROUP PRACTICES HAVE BECOME PART OF MEDNAX IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC MD.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 5,000 shares to 321,024 valued at $32.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) stake by 7,400 shares and now owns 377,800 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Electronic Arts has $120 highest and $88 lowest target. $106.46’s average target is 14.84% above currents $92.7 stock price. Electronic Arts had 22 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, May 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11200 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by M Partners given on Friday, May 3. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $107 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Stephens maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Monday, June 24. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 25. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28.