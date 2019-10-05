Ardevora Asset Management Llp Boosted Xilinx (XLNX) Holding; YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC ORDINARY SHARES (YOKEF) SI Decreased By 23.66%

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 27.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ardevora Asset Management Llp acquired 81,300 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 380,826 shares with $44.91M value, up from 299,526 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $23.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.24. About 2.41 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:YOKEF) had a decrease of 23.66% in short interest. YOKEF’s SI was 309,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 23.66% from 405,300 shares previously. It closed at $18.26 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,369 are held by First Republic Inv Inc. 35,528 were accumulated by Beck Capital Management Limited Liability. Hanson Mcclain reported 113 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt owns 16,253 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Stanley has invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,312 shares. Mackenzie invested 0.22% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.17% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Dorsey Wright And Assoc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 35,502 shares. Optimum Advsrs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1,749 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 270,785 shares. Cambridge Advsrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.34% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased Worldpay Inc stake by 61,400 shares to 264,784 valued at $32.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 13,900 shares and now owns 337,971 shares. Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) was reduced too.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA cuts XLNX on uncertainties, pressure – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xilinx -1.5% on KeyBanc’s Huawei warning – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xilinx -2.5% on CFO departure – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xilinx Inc.: Too Much Unwarranted Pessimism – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation Against Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Xilinx has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $121.71’s average target is 29.15% above currents $94.24 stock price. Xilinx had 14 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 17 with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 2 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, August 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, September 23 with “Outperform”.

More important recent Yokogawa Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS:YOKEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Siemens: Ingenuity For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Schaeffler AG: A Contrarian Buy – Seeking Alpha”, Prnewswire.com published: “Yippy, Inc. (YIPI) Announces Exclusive Sales Distribution Alliance with StarHub Ltd (CC3) for Singapore Market – PRNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Yokogawa Electric Corporation (OTCMKTS:YOKEF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yokogawa Electric Co. ADR 2017 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2017.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides various products based on its measurement, control, and information technologies in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.76 billion. It operates in three divisions: Industrial Automation and Control, Test and Measurement, and Aviation and Other Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Industrial Automation and Control segment offers field instruments, such as flow meters, differential/pressure transmitters, and process analyzers; control systems and programmable controllers; and various software services and products.