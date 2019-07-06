Ardevora Asset Management Llp Boosted Stake in Ingredion (INGR) by $695,600 as Share Value Declined; Pura Vida Investments Raised Its Incyte (INCY) Holding by $2.25 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 377,800 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.77M, up from 370,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.23. About 214,578 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 1248.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 26,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,318 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.28. About 579,054 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 01/05/2018 – INCYTE 1Q REV. $382.3M, EST. $388.8M; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK TO REVIEW CLINICAL PROGRAMS AFTER INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT; 19/04/2018 – FDA staff cites safety issues for Lilly, Incyte’s rheumatoid arthritis drug; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 24/05/2018 – Incyte at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 716,487 are owned by Ww Investors. Ashford Capital Mgmt invested in 152,888 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs holds 0% or 2,351 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 29,400 shares. Optimum Advsr owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 197,054 shares. Axa reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). North Star Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 8,250 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,270 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advsr owns 2,842 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 1.31 million shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 7,060 shares. 4.26M are owned by Dodge And Cox.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Maintaining Altitude Amid Uncertainty – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: AMGN’s Nuevolution Buyout, CELG, INCY Drugs’ Label Expansion – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s (PFE) Xeljanz Effective As Monotherapy in RA Study – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 72,350 shares to 150 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Call) by 210,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,125 shares, and cut its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.57 million activity. $1.19 million worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) was sold by Wenqing Yao. $435,975 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) shares were sold by Trower Paul. $129,510 worth of stock was sold by Flannelly Barry P on Tuesday, January 8.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 42,800 shares to 305,504 shares, valued at $31.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,064 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).