Ardevora Asset Management Llp Boosted Stake in Illumina (ILMN) by $3.91 Million as Market Value Rose; The Coca (KO) Shareholder Interocean Capital Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 14.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,212 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45 million, up from 88,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $11.65 during the last trading session, reaching $368.15. About 750,056 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 8,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 32,799 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 41,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.34M shares traded or 38.20% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster L; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 72,831 shares to 212,201 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 20.53 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 99,800 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $22.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,064 shares, and cut its stake in One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

