Ardevora Asset Management Llp Boosted By $1.69 Million Its Ambev Sa Sponsored (ABEV) Position; Blackbaud Has 1.23 Sentiment

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased Ambev Sa Sponsored (ABEV) stake by 4.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ardevora Asset Management Llp acquired 421,600 shares as Ambev Sa Sponsored (ABEV)’s stock rose 13.33%. The Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 9.00M shares with $38.72M value, up from 8.58 million last quarter. Ambev Sa Sponsored now has $70.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 18.11M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV

Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 102 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 83 sold and reduced their stock positions in Blackbaud Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 49.62 million shares, down from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackbaud Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 64 Increased: 67 New Position: 35.

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, firms, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.45 billion. It operates in three divisions: General Markets Business Unit, Enterprise Customer Business Unit, and International Business Unit. It has a 164.51 P/E ratio. The firm offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM , which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; and everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution.

Brown Capital Management Llc holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. for 4.57 million shares. Domini Impact Investments Llc owns 2,740 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith & Howard Wealth Management Llc has 3.21% invested in the company for 81,751 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd. has invested 2.44% in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

