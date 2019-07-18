Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Since Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 567.11 N/A -1.68 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 103 2.08 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ardelyx Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ardelyx Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.96 beta means Ardelyx Inc.’s volatility is 96.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, United Therapeutics Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ardelyx Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of United Therapeutics Corporation is $136.14, which is potential 78.83% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has 74.86% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -17.97% weaker performance.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.