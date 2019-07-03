Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 584.56 N/A -1.68 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 163.43 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ardelyx Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. Its rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Ardelyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 72.4% respectively. About 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has stronger performance than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.