Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 4 -0.10 38.86M -1.68 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ardelyx Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 933,461,446.07% -78.4% -51.2% SIGA Technologies Inc. 943,560,606.06% 0% 255.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.86 beta means Ardelyx Inc.’s volatility is 86.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. Its rival SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.2 and 10 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ardelyx Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Ardelyx Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 85.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. About 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.