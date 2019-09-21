Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 1180.66 N/A -1.68 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 10.94 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ardelyx Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.86 shows that Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand, has 1.91 beta which makes it 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Ardelyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ardelyx Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is $8, which is potential 42.10% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 77.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.