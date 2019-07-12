Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Both Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 551.84 N/A -1.68 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 25 9.64 N/A -2.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ardelyx Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -49.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. NanoString Technologies Inc.’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival NanoString Technologies Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Ardelyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $29, which is potential -2.39% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.53% 11.46% 21.69% 75.44% 151.12% 88.81%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.