Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Both Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 842.67 N/A -1.68 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 45.08 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ardelyx Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 175.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

