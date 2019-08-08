Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Since Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 510.40 N/A -1.68 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 30.13 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ardelyx Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Ardelyx Inc. has a 1.86 beta, while its volatility is 86.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Mesoblast Limited has a 1.85 beta and it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Mesoblast Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Ardelyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 2.6% respectively. Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.