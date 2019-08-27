Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Since Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 842.67 N/A -1.68 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.57 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. has a 1.86 beta, while its volatility is 86.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has beta of 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 3.2 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ardelyx Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 6 2.67

On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 31.46% and its average price target is $164.56.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 95.4% respectively. Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, 0.9% are Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.