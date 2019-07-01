Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

We are comparing Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 599.83 N/A -1.68 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Table 1 highlights Ardelyx Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ardelyx Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.96 beta indicates that Ardelyx Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IVERIC bio Inc. are 12 and 12 respectively. IVERIC bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ardelyx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Comparatively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has stronger performance than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.