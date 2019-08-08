Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 525.67 N/A -1.68 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 13.06 N/A 2.56 25.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ardelyx Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Risk and Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.86 beta. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.04 beta is the reason why it is 104.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. Its rival Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75.25 average target price and a 10.47% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 84.5%. 1.5% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has stronger performance than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.