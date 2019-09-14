Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 1212.63 N/A -1.68 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ardelyx Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ardelyx Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.86 beta. In other hand, Immunic Inc. has beta of 3.72 which is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ardelyx Inc. and Immunic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Immunic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 185.10% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.