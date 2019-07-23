Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Since Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 519.13 N/A -1.68 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ardelyx Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s beta is 3.7 which is 270.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Histogenics Corporation which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has weaker performance than Histogenics Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.