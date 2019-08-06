Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 492.95 N/A -1.68 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ardelyx Inc. and Genmab A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.