Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 1180.66 N/A -1.68 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. Its rival Forty Seven Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Forty Seven Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 135.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.