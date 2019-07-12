Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 562.75 N/A -1.68 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 24.16 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ardelyx Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -305.3% -111.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Ardelyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 55.9%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12.96% 9.58% -32.22% -20.43% -6.15% -3.17%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.