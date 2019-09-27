Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Both Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 4 -0.11 38.86M -1.68 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 5 0.00 10.23M -2.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ardelyx Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 950,610,337.83% -78.4% -51.2% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 192,836,946.28% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ardelyx Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Ardelyx Inc.’s upside potential is 84.80% at a $9 consensus price target. Meanwhile, ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 182.61%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. seems more appealing than Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 7.77% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.39% are ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.