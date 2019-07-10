Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

As Biotechnology companies, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 569.29 N/A -1.68 0.00 ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ardelyx Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.96 shows that Ardelyx Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. ContraFect Corporation’s -0.38 beta is the reason why it is 138.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.7% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.