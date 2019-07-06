Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Both Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 586.73 N/A -1.68 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ardelyx Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ardelyx Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 8 Current Ratio and a 8 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 79.10% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.