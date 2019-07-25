Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Both Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 516.94 N/A -1.68 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 18 39.88 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ardelyx Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Ardelyx Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. Its rival Cellectis S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Cellectis S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ardelyx Inc. and Cellectis S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A.’s consensus target price is $38.67, while its potential upside is 148.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 34%. 1.1% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Cellectis S.A. -3.25% -4.03% 11.65% -28.06% -32.66% 14.53%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.