Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 586.74 N/A -1.68 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ardelyx Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio is 7.4. On the competitive side is, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ardelyx Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 26.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.1% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has weaker performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.