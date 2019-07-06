Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

This is a contrast between Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 588.92 N/A -1.68 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 7.06 N/A -2.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ardelyx Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s 121.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s potential upside is 57.23% and its consensus target price is $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has stronger performance than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.