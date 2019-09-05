Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Reaches $5.16 After 3.00% Up Move; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Last Week

The stock of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 1.04 million shares traded or 77.05% up from the average. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 38.99% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 23/05/2018 – Buy The Ardelyx Secondary For A Short Term Double; 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge BankThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $324.05 million company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $5.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ARDX worth $9.72 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $106 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -21.60% below currents $163.68 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 6 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Bank of America. See Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $146.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $119.0000 124.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $111 119.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $106 New Target: $111 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $100 New Target: $106 Maintain

More notable recent Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ardelyx (ARDX) Gains on Tenapanor’s Success in Pivotal Study – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ardelyx’s tenapanor successful in late-stage study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $324.05 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications.

Analysts await Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.38 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Ardelyx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold Verisk Analytics, Inc. shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 520,185 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 0.04% stake. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 16,448 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 9,450 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0.08% or 1.06M shares. Middleton Com Ma holds 1.84% or 86,206 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 286,100 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.51% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 19,062 shares. Chevy Chase holds 136,347 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lpl Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Timessquare Cap Lc has 0.78% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 765,490 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Co has 5,486 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 450,079 shares.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions for clients in the insurance, natural resources, healthcare, financial services, and risk management markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.76 billion. The companyÂ’s Risk Assessment segment offers solutions to property and casualty insurance clients and focuses on prediction of loss, and selection and pricing of risk. It has a 45.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include industry-standard insurance programs that help P&C insurers in defining coverage and issue policies; actuarial services to help its clients analyze and price their risks; and customized services that include assisting with the development of independent insurance programs, analysis of their own underwriting experience, development of classification systems and rating plans, and other business decisions, as well as supplies information to various clients in other markets.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PCS Launches Catastrophe Loss Index for Mexico – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk (VRSK) to Acquire DMGT’s Genscape for $364 Million – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insurance Australia Group Selects AIR’s New Earthquake Model for New Zealand to Help Manage Its Catastrophe Risk – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VRSK Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $163.68. About 282,608 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c