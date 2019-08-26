Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Reaches $3.78 After 3.00% Up Move; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Ares Capital (ARCC)

Among 2 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ares Capital has $2000 highest and $19.5000 lowest target. $19.75’s average target is 5.78% above currents $18.67 stock price. Ares Capital had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, August 19 to “Outperform” rating. See Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Compass Point Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Upgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $19.5000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.24% or $0.255 during the last trading session, reaching $3.775. About 796,969 shares traded or 351.25% up from the average. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 38.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.99% the S&P500.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $237.07 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,464 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, April 22. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F. On Thursday, August 1 Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 6,000 shares.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $7.97 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 10.27 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.