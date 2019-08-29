Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Reaches $3.51 After 5.00% Down Move; Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX) SI Decreased By 33.19%

The stock of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 613,184 shares traded or 208.81% up from the average. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 38.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC – $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF NOVEMBER 1, 2022; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ardelyx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARDX)The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $220.43 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $3.33 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ARDX worth $11.02 million less.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) had a decrease of 33.19% in short interest. CYTX’s SI was 152,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 33.19% from 227,800 shares previously. With 695,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s short sellers to cover CYTX’s short positions. The SI to Cytori Therapeutics Inc’s float is 1.2%. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.0064 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2077. About 444,450 shares traded. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) has declined 71.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTX News: 28/03/2018 Enrollment Completed in ADRESU Clinical Trial of Cytori Cell Therapy™ for Stress Urinary Incontinence; 28/03/2018 – Enrollment Completed in ADRESU Clinical Trial of Cytori Cell Therapy™ for Stress Urinary lncontinence

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company has market cap of $4.60 million. The firm primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments.

