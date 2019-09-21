Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Contrasting side by side

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 1180.66 N/A -1.68 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 8.43 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ardelyx Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.86 beta indicates that Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 465.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the -3.65 beta.

Liquidity

7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. Its rival vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Ardelyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 218.47% and its average target price is $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 7.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.