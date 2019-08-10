Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 497.31 N/A -1.68 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. has a beta of 1.86 and its 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.27 beta which is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and has 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ardelyx Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 206.17% and its consensus target price is $21.83.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 65.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 11.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has stronger performance than Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.