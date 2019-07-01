Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Contrasting side by side

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 599.83 N/A -1.68 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 3.67 N/A -1.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ardelyx Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.96 shows that Ardelyx Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s 183.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Verastem Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Verastem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ardelyx Inc. and Verastem Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Verastem Inc.’s average price target is $8.75, while its potential upside is 520.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Verastem Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 59.9% respectively. Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Verastem Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while Verastem Inc. had bearish trend.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.