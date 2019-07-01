Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 599.83 N/A -1.68 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.40 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ardelyx Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.96 beta indicates that Ardelyx Inc. is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.84 beta is the reason why it is 184.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 1,069.47% and its average target price is $5.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 43.3%. About 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.85% -22.89% -26.75% -59.49% -76.24% -22.21%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.