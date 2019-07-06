Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 588.92 N/A -1.68 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ardelyx Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ardelyx Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 0.5 beta and it is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ardelyx Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 116.68% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 81% respectively. 1.1% are Ardelyx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.