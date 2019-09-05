Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Comparing side by side

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 1183.81 N/A -1.68 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 692.43 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ardelyx Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ardelyx Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9.2 Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ardelyx Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $26, which is potential 74.03% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.