Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Comparing side by side

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 497.31 N/A -1.68 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.40 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ardelyx Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.86 beta indicates that Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Ardelyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 635.29% and its average price target is $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. was more bullish than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.