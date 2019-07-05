Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 584.55 N/A -1.68 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ardelyx Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

Ardelyx Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.96. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 2.22 beta and it is 122.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 2.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Comparatively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.