Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparison side by side

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 811.84 N/A -1.68 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

Demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ardelyx Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx Inc.’s current beta is 1.86 and it happens to be 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 112.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 55.2% respectively. About 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.