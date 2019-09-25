Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 1247.12 N/A -1.68 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Volatility & Risk

Ardelyx Inc.’s 1.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 86.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

7.4 and 7.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. Its rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Ardelyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 3.1%. Ardelyx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. was less bullish than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.