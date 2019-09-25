Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 1185.22 N/A -1.68 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 85 666.77 N/A -3.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ardelyx Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ardelyx Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ardelyx Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.86 beta. From a competition point of view, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has 12.2 and 12.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ardelyx Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $84.8, with potential downside of -5.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. was less bullish than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.